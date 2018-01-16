Taiwan to host nine-in-one elections on Nov. 24

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - Taiwan's Central Election Commission (CEC) convened a meeting on Tuesday and confirmed that the nine-in-one elections are to be held this year on Saturday, Nov. 24.

The nationwide local elections of 2018, better known as the nine-in-one elections, will be held to elect municipal mayors, municipal councilors, county magistrates, county/city councilors, township chiefs, township councilors, borough chiefs in six municipalities and 16 counties/cities, chiefs of indigenous districts in municipalities, and councilors of indigenous districts in municipalities.