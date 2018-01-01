Taiwan Lottery unveils NT$20 million scratch-off game for Lunar New Year!

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The Taiwan lottery has just announced a special promotion for the upcoming New Year; a series of scratch off tickets with a grand prize of NT$20 million (US$675,000).

Every year the Taiwan Lottery announces some special event to mark the Lunar New Year, and this year the prizes for the special lottery tickets are causing a stir.

According to reports from Apple Daily, the new scratch-off series is called the “20 Million Fortune” (2000萬開運發財金), and there will be three grand prize winning tickets printed for the NT$20 million prize.

Tickets will also offers a large range of smaller prize amounts, with a reported 77.85 percent chance of winning money on a ticket. The “20 Million Fortune” tickets will cost NT$200 each (US$6.70) and be available through Feb. 20.

In addition to the three NT$20 million prizes, there will also be 200 tickets printed with NT$1 million (US$33,000) prizes, and 3,200 tickets with prizes of NT$100 thousand (US$3,400). And there will also be thousands of tickets with prizes of NT$30,000 (US$1,000) or less.

Another scratch off ticket released for the Lunar New Year is the NT$500 (US$16.00) “New Year Fortunes of the Twelve Zodiac” (十二生肖賀新春). This range of game tickets gives players a chance to win a grand prize of NT$5 million (US$169,000), with five grand prize ickets being printed.