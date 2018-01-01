Taiwan Rail tickets for the Lunar New Year can be booked starting Jan. 24

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The Taiwan Railway Administration announced on Tuesday, Jan. 16, that ticket booking for the Lunar New Year holiday for the east and west lines will be available for sale starting at midnight on Jan. 24 and Jan. 25, respectively.

All bookings can be made via the TRA website, or with the telephone number: 02-23815226, or at any convenience store.

Passengers who want to take the Yilan Line, North-link Line, and South-link Line can also book those ticket starting Jan. 24, TRA said.

In order to transport a considerable number of passengers traveling home to celebrating the Lunar New Year, a total of 329 additional trains of all classes will be added to the regular schedule from Feb. 13 to Feb. 21.

To help reduce crowds during the rush period, the TRA will offer a 31 percent discount for tickets booked during the off-peak periods on Feb. 12 - 13, and on Jan.21 - 22. Additionally, a 30 percent discount will also be given to passengers who scheduled their trips on Feb. 14 or Feb. 19, TRA added.

