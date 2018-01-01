  1. Home
  2. Society

Taiwan Rail tickets for the Lunar New Year can be booked starting Jan. 24

Bookings can be made via the TRA website, telephone, or at any convenience store

By Alicia Nguyen,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/01/16 17:52

Taiwan Railway Administration (By Central News Agency)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The Taiwan Railway Administration announced on Tuesday, Jan. 16, that ticket booking for the Lunar New Year holiday for the east and west lines will be available for sale starting at midnight on Jan. 24 and Jan. 25, respectively.

All bookings can be made via the TRA website, or with the telephone number: 02-23815226, or at any convenience store. 

Passengers who want to take the Yilan Line, North-link Line, and South-link Line can also book those ticket starting Jan. 24, TRA said. 

In order to transport a considerable number of passengers traveling home to celebrating the Lunar New Year, a total of 329 additional trains of all classes will be added to the regular schedule from Feb. 13 to Feb. 21. 

To help reduce crowds during the rush period, the TRA will offer a 31 percent discount for tickets booked during the off-peak periods on Feb. 12 - 13, and on Jan.21 - 22. Additionally, a 30 percent discount will also be given to passengers who scheduled their trips on Feb. 14 or Feb. 19, TRA added.
 
TRA
Chinese New Year holiday
train tickets

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan High Speed Rail to operate 411 additional trains for CNY and booking opens on Jan 17
2018/01/15 15:31
Middle-aged man crushed by oncoming train in southern Taiwan
2018/01/07 15:25
Passenger falls off platform, killed by express train in northern Taiwan
2018/01/01 19:05
No hikes in train fares planned: Taiwan premier
2017/10/27 14:26
TRA teams up with Hello Kitty for Mid-Autumn Festival
2017/09/22 17:10