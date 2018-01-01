Pope avoids home country Argentina on latest Latin American tour

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Tens of thousands of Argentines were traveling across the Andes to Chile this week to watch Pope Francis celebrate mass, as the leader of the Catholic Church once again failed to pay a visit to his home country.

The pope was born in the capital Buenos Aires in 1936 as Jorge Mario Bergoglio, but since his election in 2013 he has not visited his native country once, in contrast to other recent foreign pontiffs.

Pope Francis traveled to Brazil in 2013, Bolivia, Paraguay and Ecuador in 2015, Colombia in 2017, and now Chile and Peru, leaving Argentina and neighboring Uruguay out, the New York Times reported.

The pope reportedly does not enjoy a warm relationship with his native country’s president, Mauricio Macri, but the same could be said about the head of state’s two predecessors, according to the newspaper.

Argentine citizens interviewed said the Church leader was not returning due to ideological and political reasons, and as a protest against the president, who faced violent protests recently after Congress reformed social programs.

Others say Pope Francis spent 76 years of his life in Argentina, including a stint as bishop of Buenos Aires, so it should not come as a surprise he was paying more attention to the rest of the world now, the New York Times reported.

In both Chile and Peru, the pope is likely to encounter protests against his attitude toward sexual abuse scandals in the local Catholic Church.