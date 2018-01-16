  1. Home
Tourism Bureau announces year-round schedule of must-attend activities: '2018 Taiwan Tourism Events'

By George Liao,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/01/16 17:22

Taiwan’s tourism authority announces the '2018 Taiwan Tourism Events' on Tuesday (photo from Flickr by by Kyle~)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)—Taiwan’s tourism authority announced the “2018 Taiwan Tourism Events” on Tuesday morning in Taipei, including 47 international level events and 48 national level events across Taiwan and its offshore islands throughout the year.   

Since Taiwan’s Tourism Bureau first launched the “Taiwan Tourism Events” in December 2012, the year-round calendar of popular tourism events across Taiwan has become one of the most complete information sources that both domestic and international travelers rely on to find plentiful opportunities for participating in a great variety of activities across Taiwan and its offshore islands, the agency said in a statement. Now the “Taiwan Tourism Events” has become an activity brand of Taiwan with the most international appeal, the agency added.    

Of the 47 international level events in the “2018 Taiwan Tourism Events,” eight were newly promoted to this level, and they include the Hakka Tung Blossom Festival, Come!Bikeday Sun Moon Lake Cycling, Music & Fireworks Festival, Lauding the Eagle at Bagua, 2018 NPM Asian Art Festival, the Most Beautiful Bays in the World, Penghu Cross-sea Marathon, 2018 Asian Bird Fair, and 2018 Taichung World Flora Exposition, the Tourism Bureau said.     

(Video source: Taiwan’s Tourism Bureau)

In addition, the Tourism Bureau said it will also use the top four international level events—Taiwan Lantern Festival, Taiwan Fun on the Tropic of Cancer (Summer Formosa), the Taiwan Cycling Festival series, and Taiwan Hot Spring & Fine-Cuisine Carnival—to actively promote Taiwan tourism in other countries.     

Follow the “2018 Taiwan Tourism Events” to participate in the most exciting activities and visit the most charismatic parts of the country, the agency said. For updated information about Taiwan Tourism Events, please visit its four-language official website.
