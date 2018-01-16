Malaysia's Najib criticizes Singapore ties under Mahathir

SINGAPORE (AP) — Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak has praised his country's relations with neighboring Singapore, and criticized what he called an era of confrontation under the past leadership of his closest political rival, former Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad.

Elections are expected in Malaysia by August. Mahathir leads the country's opposition coalition, which has gained support in recent elections.

"We believe in good relations with our neighbor, with Singapore, and we've proven that we can bring tangible benefits to the people if we work closely together," Najib said in Singapore on Tuesday.

"The other side may have other ideas. We certainly do not want to return to the era of confrontational diplomacy and barbed rhetoric between our two countries," he added. "It was an era that we want to forget."