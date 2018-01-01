Western countries worried about Chinese infiltration

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Countries like the United States and Australia have had enough of spying by China and are taking measures to counter the practice.

In his national security strategy published last month, U.S. President Donald Trump identified China as a rival challenging Washington’s interests, influence and power.

Intelligence agencies have also long harbored suspicions against Chinese students and academics present on U.S. campuses, worried that many of them could be involved in the collection of sensitive information concerning national security and technology.

Australia moved to ban political donations from overseas last month after a case involving an opposition politician delivering a pro-China speech after receiving funding from a Chinese tycoon.

In New Zealand, a politician was found to have studied and taught at schools in China with close links to the security establishment before emigrating to the country.

Over in Europe, the German intelligence services said last month that China was using the website LinkedIn to infiltrate government by targeting 10,000 politicians and civil servants, according to a New York Times report.

Chinese agents were reportedly establishing fake profiles on the website to get in touch with German citizens they would try to obtain information from about policies or technology.

China was also using its Confucius Institutes and other cultural and educational bodies overseas as instruments to influence public opinion, emphasizing a positive image while trying to suppress negative opinions, reports said.