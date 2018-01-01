 Southern Taiwan shines on TripAdvisor's 2018 list  of travel 'Destinations on the Rise'

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Two places in Taiwan, Nantou County, and Tainan city have been named on TripAdvisor's Top 10 Destinations on the Rise in Asia.

The American travel and restaurant website TripAdvisor, on Jan. 16, published their "2018 Travelers' Choice awards" with a total of 44 destinations on the rise chosen by millions of travelers.

In the Asian category of 2018 Destinations on the Rise, Taiwan's central county Nantou and southern city Tainan were ranked as the 5th and 7th place, respectively.

TripAdvisor mentioned Nantou as the only landlocked county in Taiwan. The county, covered by hills and mountains,and also boasting the breathtaking beauty of Sun Moon Lake, and cool temperature year-round, is definitely an ideal destination to visit in 2018.

Meanwhile, Tainan, the country's oldest city and former capital, is a modern place of commerce and trade that is rich in history and culture. It is also an interesting center of religion in Taiwan for visitors to explore.

The full list of top destinations on the Rise includes Ishigaki (Japan) Takayama (Japan), Busan (South Korea), Phnom Penh (Cambodia), Nantou County (Taiwan), Shenzhen (China), Tainan (Taiwan), Seogwipo (S. Korea), Negombo (Sri Lanka), and Pokhara (Nepal).