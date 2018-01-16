Japan city uses emergency system to recall blowfish packages

TOKYO (AP) — A city in central Japan has used its emergency loudspeaker system to recall four packages of blowfish meat after discovering a fifth one contained the potentially deadly liver.

No one has died. The fish known as fugu is an expensive winter delicacy but requires a license because of the dangers of mishandling. The fugu's liver is toxic and banned.

Regional health officials said Tuesday a supermarket in Gamagori sold five packages of assorted blowfish meat. The inclusion of the liver in the package could have contaminated the other meat.

A buyer of one package took it to a health center Monday. With four others sold for consumption but unaccounted for, city officials alerted residents via the emergency loudspeakers normally used for earthquakes and other disasters. Two have been returned.