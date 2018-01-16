New Zealand vs. Pakistan, 4th ODI scoreboard

HAMILTON, New Zealand (AP) — Scoreboard Tueday in the fourth one-day cricket international between New Zealand and Pakistan at Seddon Park:

Pakistan

Fakhar Zaman b Santer 54

Faheem Ashraf c Latham b Southee 1

Babar Azam c Latham b Southee 3

Haris Sohail c Nicholls b Williamson 50

Mohammad Hafeez run out 81

Shoaib Malik c Santner b Williamson 6

Sarfraz Ahmed c Guptill b Boult 51

Hasan Ali c Guptill b Southee 1

Shadab Khan not out 6

Extras: (2lb,7w) 9

TOTAL: (for 8 wickets) 262

Overs: 50. Batting time: 189 minutes.

Fall of wickets: 1-7, 2-11, 3-97, 4-123, 5-130, 6-228, 7-233, 8-262.

Did not bat: Mohammad Amir, Rumman Raees.

Bowling: Tim Southee 8-0-44-3 (1w), Trent Boult 10-0-73-1 (2w), Lockie Ferguson 6-0-32-0 (1w), Colin de Grandhomme 3-0-16-0, Kane Williamson 10-0-32-2, Mitchell Santner 10-0-43-1 (3w), Colin Munro 3-0-20-0.

___

New Zealand

Martin Guptill c Hasan b Shadab 31

Colin Munro c Hafeez b Shadab 56

Kane Williamson c Rumman b Haris 32

Ross Taylor lbw b Rumman 1

Tom Latham c Babar b Shadab 8

Henry Nicholls not out 52

Colin de Grandhomme not out 74

Extras: (4b,5w) 9

TOTAL: (for 5 wickets) 263

Overs: 45.5. Batting time: 186 minutes.

Fall of wickets: 1-88, 2-89, 3-90, 4-99, 5-154.

Did not bat: Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult.

Bowling: Mohammad Amir 6-1-36-0 (2w), Hasan Ali 8.5-0-60-0 (3w), Faheem Ashraf 6-0-33-0, Rumman Raees 9-0-59-1, Shadab Khan 10-0-42-3, Haris Sohail 6-0-29-1.

Toss: Pakistan.

Result: New Zealand by five wickets.

Series: New Zealand leads 4-0 in 5-match series.

Umpires: Wayne Knights, New Zealand, and Richard Illingworth, England.

TV umpire: Ruchira Palliyaguruge, Sri Lanka. Match referee: Richie Richardson, West Indies.