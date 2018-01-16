Slow-moving landslide has Washington town on high alert

In this Monday, Jan. 8, 2018, photo, James Gleeson, a surveyor with the Washington State Department of Transportation, takes measurements from the sho
This Monday, Jan. 8, 2018, photo shows homes after people evacuated, near the slow-moving Rattlesnake Ridge landslide in Union Gap, Wash. The landslid
FILE - In this Jan. 3, 2018, file photo, a crack in Rattlesnake Ridge is seen extending from a gravel pit up and across the ridge near Union Gap, Wash
In this Monday, Jan. 8, 2018, photo, Omar Mejia Jr., 3, left, and his sister Maria, 2, walk to the second story entrance of their family home in view
This Monday, Jan. 8, 2018, photo shows traffic on Interstate 82 along Rattlesnake Ridge, left, in Union Gap, Wash. Large containers line a road below
In this Monday, Jan. 8, 2018, photo, Alejandro Mejia stands in his driveway as he talks about the slow-moving landslide on Rattlesnake Ridge, backgrou
UNION GAP, Wash. (AP) — A slow-moving landslide in central Washington state has forced evacuations as officials prepare for what they say is inevitable - the collapse of a ridge near an interstate highway. Washington is wary of landslides following one in 2014 that killed dozens.
No one can predict exactly when the Rattlesnake Ridge landslide, located near the city of Yakima, will occur.
Experts say it should be sometime from late January or early February. There are also widely varying opinions on the impact of a landslide, ranging from little damage to widespread flooding, especially in the Yakima suburb of Union Gap, which is closest to the slide area.