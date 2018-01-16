  1. Home
Photo of the Day: Aboriginal Cherry Blossom Festival

Aboriginal Cherry Blossom Festival at Sun Moon Lake's Formosan Aboriginal Culture Village is set to kickoff on Feb. 1

By Keoni Everington,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/01/16 15:17

(Image from Formosan Aboriginal Culture Village)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- The Aboriginal Cherry Blossom Festival at Sun Moon Lake's Formosan Aboriginal Culture Village is set to kickoff on Feb. 1 and will run until April 15, according to the cultural park's website

The festival, which celebrates the beauty of the countless cherry blossoms that will be in bloom around Sun Moon Lake, will provide the atmosphere of a traditional Japanese town, with Taiko drum performances, Japanese Yukata robes, Japanese wagasa (oil-paper umbrellas), rickshaws, and more. Tourists can pose for photos while wearing the Yukatas and riding on the rickshaws with the spectacular cherry blossoms as their backdrop.


Tourist posing in Yukata on rickshaw. (Image from Formosan Aboriginal Culture Village website)

At night, the cherry blossoms are specially lit for a romantic evening stroll. The night lights will be visible from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., from Feb. 10 - March 4. 


Night scenery. (Image from Formosan Aboriginal Culture Village website)

Special discount tickets are NT$650 (NT$550), and includes a voucher for NT$150. Prices during Lunar New Year will be NT$850 from Feb. 16 - Feb. 20. 
