  1. Home
  2. World

China angered after Indian general's says attention should be focused on northern border

China emphasized its claim of sovereignty over the Doklam region

By Juvina Lai,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/01/16 15:12

Indian Army Chief Bipin Rawat Image from NDTV India

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- On Monday, Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Lu Kang made commented on the remarks from an Indian Army Chief, calling them "unconstructive," and saying that they went against the consensus reached by the two leaders, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Xi Jinping. last September at the BRICS Summit.

The remarks from China came two days after the Indian Army General's comment about shifting the country's focus from the borders with Pakistan to the northern border with China, and called the Doklam region a "disputed" area. 

Responding to the remarks Lu said, "The Doklam region belongs to China. The Sikkim section of the China-India boundary was delimited... China will continue to exert its rights in the Doklam area and firmly safeguard territorial sovereignty," as quoted by the Times of India. 

Lu also went ahead and called the remarks made by the Indian Army General "unconstructive" stating that the comments "cannot help to preserve the tranquility and peace at the border areas."

"China and India are important neighbors. They are both at a critical stage of national development and rejuvenation. The two countries should enhance strategic communication and eliminate strategic doubt and conduct strategic cooperation," he said.

The Times of India further quoted Lu as saying, "We urge the Indian side to follow through on the important consensus of the two leaders to do more things to preserve peace and stability in the border areas and refrain from doing things which may complicate the situation, constructively handle relevant affairs and promote steady development of bilateral relations, this serves the common interest of the whole region and the interest of the Indian side."

India and China recently engaged in a 73-day standoff at the Doklam or Donglang region (洞朗), which is an area with a plateau and a valley, lying between Tibet's Chumbi Valley to the north, Bhutan's Ha Valley to the east and India's Sikkim state to the west.

The standoff started after the Indian troops stopped China from constructing a road, but soon ended after state leaders Narendra Modi and Xi Jinping met at the Xiamen BRICS Summit and reached a mutual consensus, with both nations recalling their troops from the border. 
Doklam
Sikkim
Bhutan
Donglang
People's Republic of China
Beijing
Xi Jingping
Narendra Modi
New Delhi

RELATED ARTICLES

India's economy to grow by 7.3 percent in 2018, World Bank says India has huge potential
2018/01/11 14:49
French President Macron presents Xi Jinping with a horse named Vesuvius
2018/01/09 17:43
Great Wall of China, Beijing added to Fodor's 'No List 2018' of places to avoid
2018/01/08 17:06
New Year's Day 'Protect Hong Kong' march targets HK-CHI rail-link project
2018/01/02 12:09
Santa's revenge: Xi Jinping sent to hospital on Christmas Eve
2017/12/27 14:54