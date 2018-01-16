China angered after Indian general's says attention should be focused on northern border

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- On Monday, Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Lu Kang made commented on the remarks from an Indian Army Chief, calling them "unconstructive," and saying that they went against the consensus reached by the two leaders, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Xi Jinping. last September at the BRICS Summit.

The remarks from China came two days after the Indian Army General's comment about shifting the country's focus from the borders with Pakistan to the northern border with China, and called the Doklam region a "disputed" area.

Responding to the remarks Lu said, "The Doklam region belongs to China. The Sikkim section of the China-India boundary was delimited... China will continue to exert its rights in the Doklam area and firmly safeguard territorial sovereignty," as quoted by the Times of India.

Lu also went ahead and called the remarks made by the Indian Army General "unconstructive" stating that the comments "cannot help to preserve the tranquility and peace at the border areas."

"China and India are important neighbors. They are both at a critical stage of national development and rejuvenation. The two countries should enhance strategic communication and eliminate strategic doubt and conduct strategic cooperation," he said.

The Times of India further quoted Lu as saying, "We urge the Indian side to follow through on the important consensus of the two leaders to do more things to preserve peace and stability in the border areas and refrain from doing things which may complicate the situation, constructively handle relevant affairs and promote steady development of bilateral relations, this serves the common interest of the whole region and the interest of the Indian side."

India and China recently engaged in a 73-day standoff at the Doklam or Donglang region (洞朗), which is an area with a plateau and a valley, lying between Tibet's Chumbi Valley to the north, Bhutan's Ha Valley to the east and India's Sikkim state to the west.

The standoff started after the Indian troops stopped China from constructing a road, but soon ended after state leaders Narendra Modi and Xi Jinping met at the Xiamen BRICS Summit and reached a mutual consensus, with both nations recalling their troops from the border.