U.S. ban proposed on government officials using Chinese smartphones

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – United States government employees should be banned from using smartphones produced by the Chinese brands Huawei and ZTE, according to a bill proposed by the House of Representatives last week.

Texas Republican Representative Mike Conaway introduced the “Defending U.S. Government Communications Act” targeting the two companies because they have close ties to the Chinese government, The Verge reported.

The bill will ban the U.S. government from buying and using telecommunications equipment and services from both firms as Conaway suspects they maintain close ties to Beijing and share information with the Chinese communist authorities. He said the companies would implement Chinese surveillance on a wide scale.

Since 2010, House representatives and senators have been voicing concern over the ties between Beijing and the two companies, advocating tighter supervision and measures to prevent them from obtaining government contracts.

Australia barred Huawei from bidding for work on its National Broadband Network, The Verge reported, even though no direct evidence was presented that the company actively spied for China.

Conaway echoes President Donald Trump in accusing Beijing of taking unfair advantage of the U.S. and of spying on closely held national secrets.