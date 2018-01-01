A wallaby makes his way to the big city, hopping across Sydney Harbor Bridge

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Some Australians early on the morning of Jan. 16 were surprised to see a wallaby hopping along the Sydney Harbor Bridge.

The incident happened around 5:00 a.m. in the morning, when police officers spotted the little guy hopping down lane 8 on the Northern end of the bridge.

It ended up taking several officers to corner and subdue the wallaby, just after sunrise. They reportedly used a police car to shield the animal from traffic while it was helped by the officers.

Animal welfare officers took the Wallaby to the Taronga Wildlife Hospital, where it was found to be in good health with no serious injuries.

Commentators expressed their surprise on Twitter, with one remarking “it doesn’t get more Australian than that.”

Check out the wallaby braving traffic in the video below.





The adult male Swamp Wallaby is currently at the Taronga Wildlife Intensive Care Unit for recovery and further monitoring, reports news.com.au.





(Associated Press Image)