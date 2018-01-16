|All Times EST
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|34
|10
|.773
|—
|Toronto
|29
|13
|.690
|4
|Philadelphia
|20
|20
|.500
|12
|New York
|20
|24
|.455
|14
|Brooklyn
|16
|28
|.364
|18
|Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Miami
|25
|18
|.581
|—
|Washington
|25
|19
|.568
|½
|Charlotte
|17
|25
|.405
|7½
|Atlanta
|12
|31
|.279
|13
|Orlando
|12
|31
|.279
|13
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|26
|17
|.605
|—
|Indiana
|24
|20
|.545
|2½
|Milwaukee
|23
|20
|.535
|3
|Detroit
|22
|20
|.524
|3½
|Chicago
|17
|27
|.386
|9½
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|30
|12
|.714
|—
|San Antonio
|29
|16
|.644
|2½
|New Orleans
|22
|20
|.524
|8
|Dallas
|15
|29
|.341
|16
|Memphis
|14
|28
|.333
|16
|Northwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|29
|16
|.644
|—
|Oklahoma City
|24
|20
|.545
|4½
|Portland
|22
|21
|.512
|6
|Denver
|22
|21
|.512
|6
|Utah
|17
|26
|.395
|11
|Pacific Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Golden State
|36
|9
|.800
|—
|L.A. Clippers
|22
|21
|.512
|13
|Phoenix
|16
|28
|.364
|19½
|L.A. Lakers
|15
|28
|.349
|20
|Sacramento
|13
|30
|.302
|22
___
|Sunday's Games
Miami 97, Milwaukee 79
New Orleans 123, New York 118, OT
Indiana 120, Phoenix 97
Minnesota 120, Portland 103
|Monday's Games
Charlotte 118, Detroit 107
Philadelphia 117, Toronto 111
Milwaukee 104, Washington 95
Atlanta 102, San Antonio 99
New York 119, Brooklyn 104
Chicago 119, Miami 111
Memphis 123, L.A. Lakers 114
Golden State 118, Cleveland 108
Oklahoma City 95, Sacramento 88
Indiana 109, Utah 94
L.A. Clippers 113, Houston 102
|Tuesday's Games
Minnesota at Orlando, 7 p.m.
New Orleans at Boston, 7:30 p.m.
Dallas at Denver, 9 p.m.
Phoenix at Portland, 10 p.m.
|Wednesday's Games
Washington at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Detroit at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.
New Orleans at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
San Antonio at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.
Golden State at Chicago, 8 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
Miami at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
New York at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Utah at Sacramento, 10 p.m.
Denver at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.
|Thursday's Games
Orlando at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at Boston, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Houston, 9:30 p.m.
Indiana at Portland, 10 p.m.