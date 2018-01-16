Bite a real apple! Taiwan’s Foxconn delves into fresh food e-commerce

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Foxconn Chairman Terry Gou is delving into the fresh produce business and pushed a one-stop solution from farm to table out of his ever-expanding business empire.

Gou's empire ranges from contract electronics manufacturing, farming and e-commerce to smart home appliances, healthcare and smart logistics.

Best known as a major supplier to Cupertino-based Apple Inc., Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., which trades on the Nasdaq as Foxconn, launched an online marketplace for fresh produce on Monday. The platform Mr. Yong Lin and Ms. Sharp is named after the partnership between Hon Hai's Yong Lin Farm and Sharp Home Appliances and is set to create synergy.

The platform also sources fresh produce outside Yong Lin Farm and works with health-minded brands including Home Fragrance Pig, mamafisch, DR. Beef, Brother Chiu's drug-free aquatic products, and Kawa Life's drug-free chicken.

Sharp provides a wide range of kitchen solutions with smart and efficient features from Healsio water oven, pure steam oven, automatic cooking pot to freezer. Shoppers who join the online marketplace's membership can choose one out of eight healthy meal plans designed jointly by nutritionists and traditional Chinese physicians.

Membership is only available to those shopping for the fresh produce set or designated Sharp cooking appliances on the website. The website offers limited special promotions in celebration of the launch. With each purchase of a Sharp cooking appliance, the buyer can get a complimentary fresh produce box for 26 weeks, which is valued at NT$52,000, according to the website.

With the purchased agriculture produce, customers can cook at home with an app of custom recipe content designed for Sharp's internet-enabled cooking appliances, making Guo's dream of "from farm to table" a reality.