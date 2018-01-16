Over 200 packages lost at sea after ship sinks, including NT$6,000 parcel 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- A student in Taiwan's outer island of Penghu received a text message from the post office stating that her package valued at NT$6,000 was lost at sea along with 230 other parcels when the ship carrying packages capsized, and she and others will only be compensated for the value of the packages based on their weight, reported EBC news.

On Jan. 10, the Chia Ming Lun (嘉明輪) cargo ship ran aground and sank near Dongji Island (東吉嶼) after the vessel had become entangled in an abandoned fishing net. The owner then decided not to salvage the submerged ship, thus leaving 931 registered letters and 231 packages in a watery grave at the bottom of the sea.

In accordance with postal regulations, senders of registered letters packages weighing five kilograms or less, they will receive NT$575, in compensation while parcels weighing five to 10 kilograms will receive NT$865. Most of the packages were sent by students at National Penghu University of Science and Technology as they prepared to return home for the winter break, many including caps and gowns for graduation.

In the case of a student surnamed Lin (林), who had sent items of clothing, her cap and gown, and a duvet worth more than NT$6,000, complained that the paltry compensation the post office is offering of NT$1,155 is too meager.

According to Chunghwa Post Department of Mail Business and Operations director Welson Hsueh (薛門騫) in a CNA report, the company will only provide additional compensation for lost packages if the sender had paid a NT$4 fee for NT$1,000 in declared value for a maximum reported worth of NT$50,000 in advance. Thus in Lin's case, if she had paid NT$24 in advance, should could receive NT$6,000 in compensation.