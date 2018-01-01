Tigerair Taiwan to open routes to Ibaraki and Hanamaki, Japan  

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Low-cost carrier Tigerair Taiwan will open more scheduled charters to Irabaki and Hanamaki in Japan beginning in late March, following the success of charter flights to the two destinations last year, reported CNA.

Passengers will be able to book round-trip flights to the northeast of Tokyo, Irabaki every Monday and Thursday, between Mar, 26 and Oct. 27. Meanwhile, flight services to northern Honshu, Hanamaki will be available every Wednesday and Saturday between Mar. 28 and June 30.

The carrier started the charter-flight service to these two destinations last year, but seats on those flights can only be booked through travel agents.

However, passengers will be able to make reservations for scheduled charters directly through the airline online website.

Additionally, a memorandum of cooperation was signed by Tigerair Taiwan and Iwate Prefecture's governor Takuya Tasso in hopes of opening regularly scheduled flights from Taoyuan International Airport to Hanamaki Airport in the future.