Taiwan headline news

Top headlines across Taiwan on Jan. 16, 2017

By  Central News Agency
2018/01/16 09:00

(By Central News Agency)

Taipei, Jan. 16 -- The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Tuesday are as follows:

@United Daily News: DPP looking to steamroll irrigation association bill through Legislature today

@China Times: Two former COA chairmen face off over irrigation association reform

@Liberty Times: Preschool subsidy could spur fee hikes at private nursery schools

@Apple Daily: Overseas Taiwanese owing premiums will be denied access to health insurance

@Economic Daily News: Securities brokerages rake in NT$40 billion in 2017

@Commercial Times: Yang Chin-long seen likely as next Central Bank governor

 
headlines

