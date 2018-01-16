Taiwan headline news

Taipei, Jan. 16 -- The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Tuesday are as follows:



@United Daily News: DPP looking to steamroll irrigation association bill through Legislature today



@China Times: Two former COA chairmen face off over irrigation association reform



@Liberty Times: Preschool subsidy could spur fee hikes at private nursery schools



@Apple Daily: Overseas Taiwanese owing premiums will be denied access to health insurance



@Economic Daily News: Securities brokerages rake in NT$40 billion in 2017



@Commercial Times: Yang Chin-long seen likely as next Central Bank governor



