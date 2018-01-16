  1. Home
  2. World

Philippine President Duterte personally decided to allow China’s 'sea research'

China's vessels have been prowling the waters of Benham Rise for several months and sparked debates over its intentions

By  Taiwan News
2018/01/16 10:55

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, left, salutes during an arrival honor at Manila's international airport (By Associated Press)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – A Philippine presidential spokesman revealed that President Duterte personally decided to allow China conduct scientific research of the Philippines' Pacific coast, although China's presence sparked concern over maritime sovereignty, reported Reuters.
 
Harry Roque, official spokesman of the Philippine president told Reuters that Mr. Duterte, as the chief architect of the country's foreign policy, allowed China to work with the University of the Philippines on Benham Rise, a seismically active undersea region, and anyone opposed to this decision should raise their concern with Congress. 

In 2012, Benham Rise was declared to be a part of the country's continental shelf and is believed to be rich in biodiversity and tuna by scientists. 

China's vessels have been prowling the area for several months and have caused debate about their intentions. 

Duterte's granting of permission to China was not announced until a lawmaker, who has been fiercely critical of Philippine president's close ties with Beijing, revealed it to the public a few days ago.  
the Phlippines
China
Rodrigo Duterte
South China Sea
Benham Rise
sea research

RELATED ARTICLES

'Tragedy of Xi Jinping' book says China intended to take islands from Japan in 2013, but failed
2018/01/15 19:25
Xi Jinping's anti-corruption campaign brings down another top Chinese general 
2018/01/15 17:09
Taiwanese waitress fired from Australian eatery for saying Taiwan is 'definitely not' part of China
2018/01/15 16:05
Damaged tanker in East China Sea explodes and sinks, 'no hope' for survivors
2018/01/15 15:46
Airbus fined millions for 1992 arms sale to Taiwan
2018/01/14 15:46