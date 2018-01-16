On 95th birthday, Lee Teng-hui hopes Taiwan can be 'great nation'

Taipei, Jan. 15 -- Former President Lee Teng-hui (李登輝) celebrated his 95th birthday at his residence in Taipei on Monday, and called on people from all political parties to work out their differences to turn Taiwan into a great nation.



"The discretion of a man deferreth his anger; and it is his glory to pass over a transgression," Lee wrote on his Facebook page, quoting Proverbs 19:11 from the Bible.



He said his birthday wish was for solidarity among all politicians in Taiwan and for them to work together for the benefit of the people and country.



He also thanked members of his family and close friends for attending his birthday party, including Lee's office director Wang Yan-chun (王燕軍), as well as former President Chen Shui-bian (陳水扁) and his son Chen Chih-chung (陳致中).



The reception was held in a warm and cheerful atmosphere, Wang told CNA after the event in Taipei.



Asked what the two former presidents discussed during the party, Wang said Chen told him explicitly not to disclose any part of the conversation because he did not want to inconvenience or cause any trouble to anyone.



Wang did mention, however, that Chen presented his three-volume photography journal published by Academia Historica last year to Lee as a gift.



Lee, who served as president between 1988 and 2000, left the Kuomintang (KMT) after his presidency ended and founded the Taiwan Solidarity Union (TSU) in 2001.



He was hospitalized in 2015 at Taipei Veterans General Hospital after suffering from a minor stroke.