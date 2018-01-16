  1. Home
National Basketball Association

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/01/16 09:13
All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 34 10 .773
Toronto 29 13 .690 4
Philadelphia 20 20 .500 12
New York 20 24 .455 14
Brooklyn 16 28 .364 18
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Miami 25 18 .581
Washington 25 19 .568 ½
Charlotte 17 25 .405
Atlanta 12 31 .279 13
Orlando 12 31 .279 13
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 26 16 .619
Indiana 23 20 .535
Milwaukee 23 20 .535
Detroit 22 20 .524 4
Chicago 17 27 .386 10
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 30 11 .732
San Antonio 29 16 .644 3
New Orleans 22 20 .524
Dallas 15 29 .341 16½
Memphis 14 28 .333 16½
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 29 16 .644
Oklahoma City 23 20 .535 5
Portland 22 21 .512 6
Denver 22 21 .512 6
Utah 17 25 .405 10½
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
Golden State 35 9 .795
L.A. Clippers 21 21 .500 13
Phoenix 16 28 .364 19
L.A. Lakers 15 28 .349 19½
Sacramento 13 29 .310 21

___

Sunday's Games

Miami 97, Milwaukee 79

New Orleans 123, New York 118, OT

Indiana 120, Phoenix 97

Minnesota 120, Portland 103

Monday's Games

Charlotte 118, Detroit 107

Philadelphia 117, Toronto 111

Milwaukee 104, Washington 95

Atlanta 102, San Antonio 99

New York 119, Brooklyn 104

Chicago 119, Miami 111

Memphis 123, L.A. Lakers 114

Golden State at Cleveland, 8 p.m.

Sacramento at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Indiana at Utah, 9 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Minnesota at Orlando, 7 p.m.

New Orleans at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Dallas at Denver, 9 p.m.

Phoenix at Portland, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Washington at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

New Orleans at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

San Antonio at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.

Golden State at Chicago, 8 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Miami at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

New York at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Utah at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

Denver at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Orlando at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Boston, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Houston, 9:30 p.m.

Indiana at Portland, 10 p.m.