Wallaby hops across Sydney Harbor Bridge, captured uninjured

SYDNEY (AP) — A wayward wallaby has disrupted downtown traffic by bounding across the Sydney Harbor Bridge with police in pursuit.

Swamp wallabies, which are smaller marsupials than their kangaroo cousins, are common across eastern Australia but are rarely seen in cities.

Police say the startled adult male hopped across the bridge's eight lanes of traffic an hour before sunrise on Tuesday then turned left onto the Cahill Expressway on the harbor's southern shore toward the Sydney Opera House.

A policeman captured him near the Sydney Conservatorium of Music and wrangled him into a horse float.

The wallaby was taken to Taronga Zoo where it was placed in a wildlife hospital for observation. It is uninjured apart from minor grazes.

It is expected to be released into the wild within days.