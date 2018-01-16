1 shot, wounded in parking garage outside Rhode Island mall

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — One person has been shot and wounded in a parking garage outside a Rhode Island shopping mall, leading to an evacuation of the mall and a search for suspects.

The shooting happened Monday afternoon in the Providence Place mall parking garage outside a door to Nordstrom department store.

Police say the person who was shot suffered injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.

They say the mall was cleared out of an abundance of caution.

No arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing.

The Providence Place mall is located in downtown Providence near the Statehouse.