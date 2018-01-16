Schroder, Ilyasova pace Hawks past Spurs

ATLANTA (AP) — Dennis Schroder scored 26 points, Ersan Ilyasova added 20 and the Atlanta Hawks held off the San Antonio Spurs in the closing seconds to win 102-99 on Monday.

LaMarcus Aldridge had 25 points and 11 rebounds for San Antonio, which dropped to 10-14 on the road.

The Hawks (11-31), who came in with the NBA's worst record and had lost five of six, never trailed after John Collins' tip-in made it 78-76 with 9:23 remaining.

Danny Green's 3-pointer with 31 seconds left cut the lead to one, but Schroder answered by dribbling down the shot clock and hitting a layup to put Atlanta up by three with 10 seconds left.

Atlanta hit four free throws and the Spurs hit two before Green's 3-point attempt bounced off the back of the rim with 2 seconds left.

Kyle Anderson and Patty Mills each finished with 13 points for the Spurs. Collins and Dedmon each had 12 points for Atlanta.

San Antonio jumped out to a 14-point lead midway through the first quarter, but Atlanta went on a big run to go up 33-32 midway through the second on Schroder's 18-footer.

TIP-INS

Spurs: G Manu Ginobli left with a right thigh contusion late in the first quarter and did not return. Ginobli was injured while running into a screen from Dedmon. ... The team listed "injury management" as the reason that F Kawhi Leonard didn't play. Leonard had 19 points and eight rebounds in 28 minutes when he returned Friday against Denver from a three-game absence with a left shoulder injury.

Hawks: Outscored San Antonio 16-4 in fast-break points. ... Out-rebounded the Spurs 50-37. When the Hawks lost at San Antonio in November, they were minus-14 on the boards. ... Swingman Marco Belinelli scored 10 points in 21 minutes after missing his first game of the season, Thursday's home loss to Brooklyn, with a sprained left ankle.

SERIES TRENDS

The Hawks have lost 20 straight in San Antonio but they're 26-19 at home against the Spurs.

CALLING OUT TRUMP

Spurs coach Gregg Popovich, a frequent critic of President Donald Trump, said before the Martin Luther King Jr. Day game that the slain civil rights leader "was truly a person who was interested in making America great. For everyone."

Popovich, meeting with reporters in King's hometown, weighed in again about Trump, whom Popovich said has consistently inflamed racial tensions for political purposes.

Popovich has been outspoken about Trump since the former real estate developer and reality TV star began his rise through politics. He was asked Monday about King's legacy and referenced Trump's reported use of a vulgarity to refer to African countries.

"No matter what it is, he is willing to use it as a weapon and for a certain number of people who will vote for him for his own selfish reasons, and it shows what he cares about is himself," Popovich said. "It's got nothing to do with America or anybody else. It's about puffing himself up and making sure in his disingenuous, cynical way that he satisfies a group. That's what I find really dangerous and really disgusting — the way he uses his comments and then will tell you that he's not a racist."

UP NEXT

Spurs: Visit Brooklyn on Tuesday.

Hawks: Host New Orleans on Tuesday.

