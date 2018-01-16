|All Times EST
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|34
|10
|.773
|—
|Toronto
|29
|13
|.690
|4
|Philadelphia
|20
|20
|.500
|12
|New York
|19
|24
|.442
|14½
|Brooklyn
|16
|27
|.372
|17½
|Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Miami
|25
|17
|.595
|—
|Washington
|25
|19
|.568
|1
|Charlotte
|17
|25
|.405
|8
|Atlanta
|12
|31
|.279
|13½
|Orlando
|12
|31
|.279
|13½
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|26
|16
|.619
|—
|Indiana
|23
|20
|.535
|3½
|Milwaukee
|23
|20
|.535
|3½
|Detroit
|22
|20
|.524
|4
|Chicago
|16
|27
|.372
|10½
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|30
|11
|.732
|—
|San Antonio
|29
|16
|.644
|3
|New Orleans
|22
|20
|.524
|8½
|Dallas
|15
|29
|.341
|16½
|Memphis
|13
|28
|.317
|17
|Northwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|29
|16
|.644
|—
|Oklahoma City
|23
|20
|.535
|5
|Portland
|22
|21
|.512
|6
|Denver
|22
|21
|.512
|6
|Utah
|17
|25
|.405
|10½
|Pacific Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Golden State
|35
|9
|.795
|—
|L.A. Clippers
|21
|21
|.500
|13
|Phoenix
|16
|28
|.364
|19
|L.A. Lakers
|15
|27
|.357
|19
|Sacramento
|13
|29
|.310
|21
___
|Sunday's Games
Miami 97, Milwaukee 79
New Orleans 123, New York 118, OT
Indiana 120, Phoenix 97
Minnesota 120, Portland 103
|Monday's Games
Charlotte 118, Detroit 107
Philadelphia 117, Toronto 111
Milwaukee 104, Washington 95
Atlanta 102, San Antonio 99
New York at Brooklyn, 3 p.m.
Miami at Chicago, 3:30 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Memphis, 5:30 p.m.
Golden State at Cleveland, 8 p.m.
Sacramento at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
Indiana at Utah, 9 p.m.
Houston at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.
|Tuesday's Games
Minnesota at Orlando, 7 p.m.
New Orleans at Boston, 7:30 p.m.
Dallas at Denver, 9 p.m.
Phoenix at Portland, 10 p.m.
|Wednesday's Games
Washington at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Detroit at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.
New Orleans at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
San Antonio at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.
Golden State at Chicago, 8 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
Miami at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
New York at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Utah at Sacramento, 10 p.m.
Denver at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.
|Thursday's Games
Orlando at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at Boston, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Houston, 9:30 p.m.
Indiana at Portland, 10 p.m.