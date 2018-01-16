Antetokounmpo takes over again as Bucks beat Wizards 104-95

WASHINGTON (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 27 points and grabbed a career-high 20 rebounds as the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Washington Wizards for the second time in 10 days with a 104-95 victory Monday.

Like it was on Jan. 6, it was tight late before Antetokounmpo took over. He led Milwaukee on an 11-0 run in the final minutes and finished 9 of 23 from the field, dribbling out the clock to "M-V-P!" chants from Bucks fans in attendance for the annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day matinee in Washington.

Eric Bledsoe had 23 points for the Bucks in outdueling former University of Kentucky teammate John Wall, who led the Wizards with 27 points. Washington committed 23 turnovers, tying a season high; 17 of them came in the first half.

The Bucks, who came in ranked 28th in the NBA in 3-point shooting at 34.6 percent, made half of their attempts against the league leaders in 3-point defense.

TIP-INS

Bucks: Khris Middleton scored 19 points and Malcolm Brodgon 16. ... Were one of three teams to play back-to-back afternoon games Sunday and Monday, along with the Miami Heat and New York Knicks.

Wizards: G Bradley Beal continued his fourth-quarter struggles, going 0 of 4. He was 3 of 23 in his previous six fourth quarters. Beal finished with 19 points ... Foul trouble limited F Markieff Morris to six points in 24 minutes. ... G Jodie Meeks was out of the rotation for the second time in three games.

GIANNIS HIKES IT

Two Wizards alley-oops took a backseat to Antetokounmpo's highlight-reel play of the game in the fourth quarter when he snapped the ball through his legs like a football center to Khris Middelton for a fast-break drunk.

FIGHTING BROOKS

In the fourth quarter when these teams last met, Bucks guard Matthew Dellavedova tackled Beal around the neck and brought him to the ground, leading to a flagrant-two foul. The Wizards steamed over the incident, though coach Scott Brooks is glad there's competitiveness but fewer fights in the NBA than when he played.

"The league has done a remarkable job of controlling the flare-ups," Brooks said. "You fine and you suspend, that's the way to get it. You can't just fine guys. You've got to suspend guys, and that controls that."

Brooks recalled the only $2,000 fighting fine of his playing career when he got into a tussle during a 1993 playoff game with now-Indiana Pacers coach Nate McMillan.

"He's a lot bigger than I was," Brooks said. "Not a good decision on my part. But I made a lot of those."

UP NEXT

Bucks: Host the Miami Heat on Wednesday.

Wizards: Visit the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday.

