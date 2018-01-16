Olympiakos leads Greek league after coach's winning debut

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Coach Oscar Garcia made a winning debut with Olympiakos as they beat lowly Lamia 2-0 to claim the lead in the Greek league on Monday.

Garcia, the former Barcelona player, is the club's third coach this season. The defending Greek champion has struggled to cope with strong challenges from AEK Athens and northern club PAOK.

Marko Marin scored early, bursting forward to meet a long pass from Kostas Fortounis.

Karim Ansarifard punished some sluggish defending, helped by Guillaume Gillet, for the tap-in before halftime.

On loan from Everton, winger Kevin Mirallas returned after a five-year absence to Olympiakos at Karaiskakis Stadium.