The Latest: Activists focus on abuse ahead of papal visit

SANTIAGO, Chile (AP) — The Latest on Pope Francis' visit to Latin America (all times local):

4:30 p.m.

Hours before Pope Francis is set to arrive in Chile, activists on issues related to sex abuse by priests are calling for sanctions against both abusers and anyone who helped cover up their actions.

About 200 people attended the first of several planned meetings and protests aimed at making priest abuse a central topic of Francis' first visit to the Andean nation since becoming pope.

Priestly abuse in Chile is an open wound. That's in part because of Francis' decision to appoint a bishop with close ties to the country's most notorious abuser, the Rev. Fernando Karadima.

Juan Carlos Cruz, who was abused as a child by Karadima, says it's time for the pope to ask for forgiveness and take action.