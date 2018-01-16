Former hostage Joshua Boyle awaits bail hearing

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — A bail hearing for former Afghanistan hostage Joshua Boyle could be weeks away after a brief court appearance by video link relating to assault charges.

Boyle appeared Monday and is due back in court Jan. 26. His lawyers are seeking disclosure of the evidence against him.

Boyle faces eight counts of assault, two of sexual assault, two of unlawful confinement and one count of causing someone to take a noxious thing.

A publication ban bars reporting information that could identify the alleged victims.

Boyle, his American wife and their three children were freed in October in Pakistan, five years after the couple was abducted by a Taliban-linked group during a backpacking trip in Afghanistan. The children were born in captivity

The purported acts allegedly occurred after Boyle returned to Canada.