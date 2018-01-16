  1. Home
  2. World

Mystery shrouds New Mexico jailer's civil rights-era murder

By RUSSELL CONTRERAS , Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/01/16 03:07

FILE - In this Tuesday, June 5, 2007, file photo, Reies Lopez Tijerina, 80, a land grant activist, speaks to friends and family at his Carlos Tijerina

FILE - In this 1967, file photo, armed guards along with New Mexico State Police guard the Santa Fe County Courthouse before the appearance of Reies L

FILE - In this June 1967 file photo, Reies Lopez Tijerina, right, is led into court by Arthur F. Garcia Santa Fe county under-sheriff in Santa Fe, N.M

FILE - In this Feb. 2, 2012, file photo Chicano Movement leader Reies Lopez Tijerina, 85, makes an appearance and speaks at an event at the New Mexico

FILE - In this 1967 file photo, New Mexico National Guard tanks and troops search northern New Mexico for Reies Lopez Tijerina. The 1968 murder of a N

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The murder of a Hispanic jailer in New Mexico in 1968 — a year of unrest in the United States — has long divided residents, scholars and civil rights advocates.

Assailants abducted Eulogio (ee-loh-JEE-oh) Salazar in front of his home in the rural community of Tierra Amarilla, and left his body in a ravine.

The murder came as Salazar was preparing to testify against Hispanic-rights activist Reies Lopez Tijerina and his followers. The group was accused of leading an armed raid of the Tierra Amarilla Courthouse six months earlier.

Tijerina long denied any role in Salazar's murder.

Some scholars say Salazar may have been a casualty of overzealous law enforcement working to dismantle the influence of Mexican-American civil rights groups.

The 50-year-old case remains unsolved after two investigations.