Families of missing sub crew ask Russia to continue search

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Relatives of some of the 44 crew members aboard an Argentine submarine that went missing in the South Atlantic are asking Russia to carry on with the search two months after the vessel disappeared.

An explosion occurred near the time and place where the ARA San Juan went missing Nov. 15.

The search for the submarine has included 18 countries and employed some of the latest technology in one of the largest efforts of its kind.

Russia is now the last foreign country still assisting in the search.

Families of the crew gathered outside the Russian Embassy in Buenos Aires Monday. They asked Russia to continue searching for their loved ones with ships that carry remotely operated vehicles capable of deep seafloor searches.