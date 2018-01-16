The Latest: President Trump monitoring California mudslides

MONTECITO, Calif. (AP) — The Latest on deadly California mudslides (all times local):

9:20 a.m.

The White House says President Donald Trump has been briefed on the mudslides that devastated Montecito, California, killing at least 20 people.

A statement Monday says the president will monitor the situation as cleanup and recovery moves forward nearly a week after flash floods ripped through the coastal community.

Four people are still missing. The U.S. 101 freeway and many other roads are closed indefinitely. Sixty-five homes were destroyed and hundreds more were damaged.

The White House statement says the president and first lady extend their deepest sympathies to the families affected, their appreciation for the first responders saving lives, and their prayers for those who are missing.