Militants kill 6 troops in southwestern Pakistan

QUETTA, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistani officials say militants opened fire on a paramilitary convoy in the country's southwest, killing at least six troops and wounding four others.

Abdul Qadus Bizenjo, the top elected official in the Baluchistan province, says Monday's attack took place in the town of Turbat, about 1,000 kilometers (600 miles) south of the provincial capital, Quetta.

No one immediately claimed the attack. Baluchistan is home to a low-level insurgency by separatists and tribes that want greater local autonomy. Islamic militants have also carried out attacks there.