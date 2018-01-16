New exhibit celebrates 1960 Winter Olympic Games at Tahoe

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Weeks ahead of the opening of the 2018 Olympic Winter Games in South Korea, the El Dorado Arts Council has opened a new exhibition celebrating the 1960 Winter Olympics held at Squaw Valley near Lake Tahoe.

The Tahoe Daily Tribune reports the curated exhibition of art, memorabilia and promotional items opened Friday and runs through March 9 at the organization's Fausel House Gallery in Placerville, California.

The exhibit, "The Games of Winter," uses items on loan from the Museum of Sierra Ski History and 1960 Winter Olympics, and collector Stan Batiste.

Batiste and his wife Maryann, owners of the Sierra Ski Museum, say it's the first time they have loaned pictures and artifacts out of the museum. The free public opening reception is scheduled Jan. 18 from 6 to 8 p.m.

