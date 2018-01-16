Toronto police say hijab-cutting incident didn't happen

TORONTO (AP) — Toronto police are disputing an 11-year-old girl's claim that her hijab was cut by a scissors-wielding man as she walked to school last week.

Toronto Police spokesman Mark Pugash said Monday an extensive investigation was conducted and police concluded it did not happen.

The 11-year-old girl, her mother and her younger brother held a news conference at her school last Friday.

Sixth-grader Khawlah Noman said she was walking to school with her younger brother when a man came up behind her, pulled off her jacket hood and started cutting the bottom of her hijab.

The story made international headlines and drew public condemnation from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Police had been investigating it as a hate crime.