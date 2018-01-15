US Army hero dog during WWII receives posthumous medal

John Wren from New York, who was 4 years old when Chips the family pet dog returned from the war effort, with Military working dog Ayron who received
John Wren who was 4 years old when Chips the family pet returned from the war effort, left, with Military working dog Ayron and his handler Staff Serg
Military working dog Ayron who received the PDSA Dickin Medal, the animal equivalent of the Victoria Cross, on Chips' behalf, wears the medal during a
A PDSA board shows a photograph of US hero dog Chips, who was posthumously awarded the PDSA Dickin Medal, the animal equivalent of the Victoria Cross,
Military working dog Ayron who received the PDSA Dickin Medal, the animal equivalent of the Victoria Cross, on Chips' behalf, in London, Monday, Jan.
The Dickin Medal, worn by Military working dog Ayron who received the PDSA Dickin Medal, the animal equivalent of the Victoria Cross, on Chips' behalf
LONDON (AP) — A U.S. Army dog that attacked a machine-gun nest during World War II has been posthumously awarded Britain's highest honor for animal bravery.
Chips, a German shepherd-husky cross, was awarded the Dickin Medal for actions during a 1943 beach landing in Sicily. According to the soldiers, Chips raced into an Italian machine-gun nest, attacking an enemy soldier and pulling the gun from its mount.
The medal was awarded by veterinary charity PDSA in a ceremony Monday at the Churchill War Rooms in London. The honor was accepted by 76-year-old John Wren of Long Island, whose father donated Chips to the war effort.
PDSA director-general Jan McLoughlin said Chips could "take his place in the history books as one of the most heroic dogs to serve with the U.S. Army."