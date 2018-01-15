Skier dies in Switzerland after falling 100 feet from ledge

BERLIN (AP) — Swiss authorities say a 19-year-old German skier has died near the resort of Grindelwald after falling some 30 meters (100 feet) off a ledge.
Bern canton (state) police said Monday the skier was with a group Sunday afternoon when she veered off of the marked slope and ended up going over the rocky ledge.
Rescue teams and a helicopter were sent to the scene but the skier died of her injuries on the way to the hospital.
Police identified the skier as a German living in Switzerland but did not release further details.
The incident is under investigation.