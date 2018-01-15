  1. Home
National Basketball Association

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/01/15 23:04
All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 34 10 .773
Toronto 29 12 .707
Philadelphia 19 20 .487 12½
New York 19 24 .442 14½
Brooklyn 16 27 .372 17½
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Miami 25 17 .595
Washington 25 18 .581 ½
Charlotte 16 25 .390
Orlando 12 31 .279 13½
Atlanta 11 31 .262 14
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 26 16 .619
Detroit 22 19 .537
Indiana 23 20 .535
Milwaukee 22 20 .524 4
Chicago 16 27 .372 10½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 30 11 .732
San Antonio 29 15 .659
New Orleans 22 20 .524
Dallas 15 29 .341 16½
Memphis 13 28 .317 17
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 29 16 .644
Oklahoma City 23 20 .535 5
Portland 22 21 .512 6
Denver 22 21 .512 6
Utah 17 25 .405 10½
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
Golden State 35 9 .795
L.A. Clippers 21 21 .500 13
Phoenix 16 28 .364 19
L.A. Lakers 15 27 .357 19
Sacramento 13 29 .310 21

___

Sunday's Games

Miami 97, Milwaukee 79

New Orleans 123, New York 118, OT

Indiana 120, Phoenix 97

Minnesota 120, Portland 103

Monday's Games

Charlotte at Detroit, 12:30 p.m.

Toronto at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

Milwaukee at Washington, 2 p.m.

New York at Brooklyn, 3 p.m.

San Antonio at Atlanta, 3 p.m.

Miami at Chicago, 3:30 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Memphis, 5:30 p.m.

Golden State at Cleveland, 8 p.m.

Sacramento at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Indiana at Utah, 9 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Minnesota at Orlando, 7 p.m.

New Orleans at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Dallas at Denver, 9 p.m.

Phoenix at Portland, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Washington at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

New Orleans at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

San Antonio at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.

Golden State at Chicago, 8 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Miami at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

New York at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Utah at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

Denver at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Orlando at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Boston, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Houston, 9:30 p.m.

Indiana at Portland, 10 p.m.