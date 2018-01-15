Dortmund signs Swiss defender Manuel Akanji from Basel

DORTMUND, Germany (AP) — Borussia Dortmund has signed Swiss defender Manuel Akanji from Basel.

The Bundesliga club says the 22-year-old Akanji signed a deal through June 2022.

Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc says "Manuel's performances put him on the radar of a number of top European clubs, and we're delighted that he's chosen to join us. He has already demonstrated at international and Champions League level that he can play at the highest level in Europe."

Akanji helped Basel win the Swiss league in 2016 and domestic double last year after joining in 2015. He scored five goals in 42 league appearances and also made four appearances for Switzerland.

Kicker magazine reports Dortmund is paying 18 million euros ($22 million), potentially rising to more than 20 million euros ($24.5 million), for the transfer.