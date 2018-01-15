  1. Home
  2. World

Foreign minister protests Hungarian flag at Romanian embassy

By  Associated Press
2018/01/15 21:51

FILE - A file photo taken on March 10, 2013, shows participants holding a huge Sekler flag in front of the Romanian embassy during a demonstration fo

Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade, Peter Szijjarto, holds a press conference in response to the recent remarks by Romanian Prime Ministe

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Romania's foreign minister says he will summon the Hungarian ambassador to express his discontent after the flag of a group seeking autonomy within his country was draped over Romania's national emblem at its embassy in Budapest.

Teodor Melescanu on Monday called on Hungarian authorities to "guarantee the inviolability and integrity of Romanian missions and their staff."

The incident came days after Romanian Prime Minister Mihai Tudose angered Hungarians with provocative comments about autonomy efforts by Szeklers, an ethnic Hungarian group who live in Romania.

Tudose said that "if the Szekler flag flies on institutions" in Romania "they'll all fly next to the flag." In Hungary, the comments were taken to mean that they should be hanged.

Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto called the Romanian premier's comments "totally unacceptable and unworthy of Europe, European values and the 21st century."