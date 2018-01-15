Taiwan Railways Administration: Taking photos from railroad is illegal and dangerous

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)—As many three-thousanders in Taiwan have received a considerable amount of snow from the recent cold snaps, many people were seen stepping onto the railway in Taiwan’s eastern county of Hualien to take pictures of snow-capped mountains in the distance on Monday. However, railway police warned the public against doing so as it’s illegal and dangerous.

Photography enthusiast Chuang Jun-shou (莊俊碩), who lives in Hualien City , said he went to Mugua River Bridge around 1 p.m. on Sunday to take pictures of snow-capped Chilai Mountain and saw about 10 people step onto the railroad on the railway bridge over the Mugua River and take pictures of the snow-capped peaks in the distance. They only hurriedly got off the tracks when they heard the whistle of an approaching train, and after the train passed, they went back to the railway again to continue shooting photos, he said.

Chuang posted a slow-motion video footage of the dangerous act on his Facebook page with a sentence that denounced the group, saying they are “foolish people.”

(The video is from 莊俊碩's Facebook page)



Taiwan Railways Administration local chief Wu -Ching-tien (吳金添) told reporters that trespassing on the railway has broken the law and is dangerous.

Hualien railway police chief Hsieh Ming-shun (謝明順) said trespassing on the railway is punishable by a fine between NT$10,000 to NT$50,000 for violating the Railway Act and could constitute an offense of causing public dangers.