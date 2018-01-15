  1. Home
  2. World

Protests hit French prisons over violence, overcrowding

By  Associated Press
2018/01/15 21:16

Penitentiary staff demonstrate outside the prison in Vendin le Vieil, northern France, Monday Jan.15, 2018. Penitentiary staff block several prisons i

Penitentiary staff stand by a fire as they demonstrate outside the prison in Vendin le Vieil, northern France, Monday Jan.15, 2018. Penitentiary staff

Penitentiary staff set up barricades outside the Fresnes prison during a demonstration, in Fresnes, outside Paris, Monday Jan.15, 2018. Penitentiary s

Riot police officers stand guard in front of the Fresnes prison during a demonstration by penitentiary staff, in Fresnes, outside Paris, Monday Jan.15

A GGT (General Working Confederation) union flag hangs as penitentiary staff demonstrate outside the prison in Vendin le Vieil, northern France, Monda

PARIS (AP) — President Emmanuel Macron has ordered an overhaul of France's overcrowded penitentiary system, as prison staff burned tires and set barricades in protests over violent working conditions.

Long-running complaints by prison guards erupted into protests Monday at prisons around France, after a knife-wielding inmate reportedly tried to attack several people last week at the high-security Vendin-le-Vieil prison in northern France.

The director of Vendin-le-Vieil reportedly submitted his resignation Monday under pressure from prison staff, who accuse him of not doing enough to prevent such violence.

Macron said Monday he ordered his government to come up with a "global penitentiary plan" by the end of February that would modernize facilities and prison intelligence-gathering. He also suggested a "massive" shift to alternative punishment such as obligatory public service or electronic bracelets.