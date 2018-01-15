Tourist arrivals to Taiwan's Kinmen up significantly

Taipei, (CNA) Kinmen County attracted 789,522 visitors in 2017, up 60 percent from 2016, the island county's Tourism Department said Monday.

The strong growth was paced by a 72 percent year-on-year increase in visitors from Taiwan, who numbered 380,927 in 2017, the department's data showed.

Visitor arrivals from China in 2017 rose 51 percent year-on-year to 314,157, while the number of visitors from other countries were up 46 percent from the previous year to 94,438.

Though the number of visitors rose significantly, most Chinese tourists stayed on Kinmen for only one or two nights, Tourism Department Director General Chen Mei-ling said.

The county needs to market more interesting packages showcasing Kinmen's culture and natural beauty to attract more visitors and have them stay longer to generate more tourism revenue for the county, Chen said. (By Huang Hui-min and Flor Wang)Enditem/ls