City/Town, Country;Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (F);Monday's Low Temp (F);Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (F);Tuesday's Low Temp (F);Tuesday's Wind Direction;Tuesday's Wind Speed (MPH);Tuesday's Humidity (%);Tuesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Tuesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A p.m. shower or two;89;77;A shower or two;87;77;SSW;10;74%;72%;8

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Clearing;72;60;Plenty of sun;76;62;NW;12;59%;0%;4

Aleppo, Syria;Mostly sunny;57;37;Clouds and sun;55;41;SW;6;71%;69%;2

Algiers, Algeria;Clouds and sun;58;47;Brilliant sunshine;59;47;SW;7;75%;1%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Breezy with rain;45;39;Cloudy with a shower;43;37;WSW;21;76%;82%;1

Anchorage, United States;Morning snow showers;32;26;A little snow;37;31;NNE;5;82%;80%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Cooler with flurries;41;26;Cloudy and colder;32;23;ENE;6;75%;42%;1

Astana, Kazakhstan;Frigid;-2;-14;Low clouds and cold;0;-7;SW;9;98%;41%;0

Asuncion, Paraguay;Humid with some sun;84;71;Periods of sun;86;73;NE;4;74%;29%;7

Athens, Greece;Cloudy with a shower;53;47;Spotty showers;60;48;W;6;74%;64%;2

Auckland, New Zealand;Partly sunny;78;68;Spotty showers;76;68;NE;17;62%;82%;9

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and beautiful;67;43;Mainly cloudy;66;43;WNW;9;49%;7%;3

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Showers around;91;73;A shower or t-storm;86;72;E;5;74%;77%;5

Bangalore, India;Sunshine;87;61;Rather cloudy;85;60;ESE;6;50%;9%;7

Bangkok, Thailand;Decreasing clouds;87;66;Partial sunshine;90;68;WNW;4;58%;15%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Partly sunny;55;45;Mostly sunny, breezy;61;50;WSW;14;58%;1%;2

Beijing, China;Cloudy;36;23;Partly sunny;39;23;S;6;28%;2%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;Snow showers;33;26;A little a.m. rain;45;41;SSW;7;73%;84%;1

Berlin, Germany;Inc. clouds;38;34;A touch of rain;43;32;WSW;11;78%;80%;1

Bogota, Colombia;Mostly cloudy;64;43;A little rain;65;46;ESE;6;68%;67%;7

Brasilia, Brazil;A stray thunderstorm;80;64;A t-storm in spots;81;63;SSE;8;65%;70%;13

Bratislava, Slovakia;Low clouds breaking;33;27;A bit of a.m. snow;38;34;W;8;89%;88%;2

Brussels, Belgium;Periods of rain;46;40;Spotty showers;44;36;WSW;11;71%;84%;1

Bucharest, Romania;A little snow;27;20;A little icy mix;32;26;WSW;5;63%;75%;2

Budapest, Hungary;Mostly cloudy;32;24;A bit of a.m. snow;36;31;SW;5;77%;78%;1

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Pleasant and warmer;80;67;Clouds and sun;82;73;ENE;6;67%;44%;11

Bujumbura, Burundi;Plenty of clouds;84;61;Mostly cloudy;86;64;SSE;5;42%;66%;8

Busan, South Korea;Sunny and mild;57;40;Rain;50;43;NNE;4;79%;93%;1

Cairo, Egypt;Mostly sunny;69;49;Partly sunny;68;52;N;8;50%;1%;4

Cape Town, South Africa;Not as warm;71;61;Mostly sunny;82;65;SE;14;51%;0%;11

Caracas, Venezuela;Humid with some sun;81;66;Partly sunny;80;66;E;3;64%;44%;7

Chennai, India;Partly sunny, nice;90;71;Sunshine and nice;87;70;E;4;70%;7%;6

Chicago, United States;A little snow, cold;26;11;Snow;24;9;WNW;13;72%;68%;1

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Partly sunny, nice;89;72;Mostly sunny, nice;90;71;NE;8;60%;5%;8

Copenhagen, Denmark;Cloudy and breezy;37;35;A little a.m. rain;39;33;SW;10;85%;80%;0

Dakar, Senegal;Mostly sunny;77;64;Mostly sunny, breezy;72;62;NNE;19;64%;0%;6

Dallas, United States;A shower in the p.m.;53;22;Mostly sunny;30;15;NNE;15;36%;12%;3

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Clouds and sun, nice;88;76;Mainly cloudy;87;77;NNE;13;77%;44%;8

Delhi, India;Mostly sunny;72;45;Hazy sunshine;74;45;SE;7;52%;0%;4

Denver, United States;A little snow;24;10;Sunny, not as cold;39;21;SSW;5;39%;1%;3

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Sunshine and nice;74;56;Hazy sun;78;57;NW;6;56%;2%;4

Dili, East Timor;A t-storm in spots;91;74;Brief showers;85;74;SW;5;74%;88%;3

Dublin, Ireland;A shower or two;48;33;Rain and snow shower;39;34;W;22;78%;76%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Decreasing clouds;56;38;Cooler;47;30;WSW;6;37%;86%;1

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Mostly sunny;57;50;Mostly sunny;60;50;NE;8;71%;0%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;Mostly cloudy;68;61;A morning shower;70;62;ESE;3;86%;54%;1

Harare, Zimbabwe;A t-shower in spots;80;61;A stray t-shower;80;61;ESE;7;59%;58%;13

Havana, Cuba;Some sun;72;65;A shower or two;77;67;NE;12;62%;80%;3

Helsinki, Finland;Low clouds;22;19;Partly sunny, windy;24;19;SE;20;69%;9%;1

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Some sun returning;86;74;Cloudy and humid;86;74;SSE;4;78%;44%;3

Hong Kong, China;Sunny;70;57;Nice with sunshine;71;57;WNW;5;74%;4%;5

Honolulu, United States;Mostly sunny, nice;83;70;Partly sunny;82;71;NE;14;58%;10%;5

Hyderabad, India;Sunshine, pleasant;90;62;Sunny and beautiful;87;59;ENE;6;39%;2%;6

Islamabad, Pakistan;Mostly sunny;72;41;Hazy sunshine;72;45;NE;4;43%;13%;3

Istanbul, Turkey;Clouds and sun;40;37;A shower or two;48;47;SSW;7;78%;81%;1

Jakarta, Indonesia;Heavy p.m. showers;86;77;Spotty showers;88;77;WSW;11;68%;72%;5

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and pleasant;81;69;Sunny and nice;87;69;N;8;46%;0%;5

Johannesburg, South Africa;A stray t-shower;91;62;Mostly sunny;85;58;NE;8;34%;6%;13

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny and mild;56;22;Mostly sunny, mild;53;27;NW;4;24%;6%;3

Karachi, Pakistan;Plenty of sunshine;86;57;Hazy sun;81;62;WSW;8;50%;0%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;Partly sunny;64;38;Sun and some clouds;65;39;SE;5;64%;11%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and pleasant;89;63;Sunny and pleasant;88;60;NNW;15;27%;0%;6

Kiev, Ukraine;Mostly sunny, cold;24;11;Partly sunny, cold;23;19;SE;7;58%;77%;2

Kingston, Jamaica;A shower or two;86;74;A few showers;86;73;NNE;4;65%;79%;3

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Turning cloudy;91;73;A stray thunderstorm;86;73;W;5;75%;72%;8

Kolkata, India;Nice with sunshine;74;51;Hazy sunshine;74;51;NNE;7;56%;0%;5

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Cloudy;88;73;Showers around;87;74;N;4;78%;81%;4

La Paz, Bolivia;Showers and t-storms;52;40;A t-storm in spots;55;41;E;8;70%;75%;13

Lagos, Nigeria;Partly sunny;88;75;Variable cloudiness;87;75;SW;6;76%;31%;5

Lima, Peru;Turning sunny;77;68;Turning sunny, nice;77;68;SSE;8;71%;44%;11

Lisbon, Portugal;Mostly sunny;55;45;Spotty showers;60;51;N;5;88%;59%;1

London, United Kingdom;Morning rain;51;39;A shower in spots;43;36;WSW;17;69%;67%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Clouds and sun, nice;74;53;More clouds than sun;71;54;ENE;4;56%;2%;3

Luanda, Angola;Decreasing clouds;88;76;Partly sunny, nice;86;76;SW;6;72%;44%;11

Madrid, Spain;Partly sunny;49;32;Partly sunny;54;34;W;4;75%;9%;2

Male, Maldives;Clouds and sun;87;81;Partly sunny;87;81;ENE;11;66%;63%;9

Manaus, Brazil;A thunderstorm;82;74;A morning t-storm;84;73;SE;7;78%;92%;8

Manila, Philippines;Partly sunny;86;75;A morning shower;87;75;E;5;70%;64%;3

Melbourne, Australia;Partly sunny;71;53;Sunny and warmer;81;54;SE;9;54%;0%;11

Mexico City, Mexico;Mostly sunny;70;40;Partly sunny;68;37;NNE;6;28%;3%;6

Miami, United States;Breezy with some sun;72;66;Partly sunny;74;63;NNE;12;60%;55%;2

Minsk, Belarus;Frigid;16;9;Turning out cloudy;18;13;SE;10;54%;65%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partly sunny;86;76;Mostly sunny;86;75;ENE;13;64%;2%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;Showers around;76;64;Partly sunny;80;67;ENE;6;65%;32%;10

Montreal, Canada;Very cold;6;3;A little snow;16;8;NNE;0;70%;80%;1

Moscow, Russia;Cloudy;26;19;Partial sunshine;22;15;SE;7;67%;30%;1

Mumbai, India;Partly sunny;91;72;Hazy sunshine;91;72;NNW;5;50%;0%;5

Nairobi, Kenya;Partly sunny, nice;82;53;Nice with sunshine;84;56;N;8;35%;6%;11

New York, United States;Variable cloudiness;29;26;A bit of p.m. snow;38;30;WNW;5;59%;81%;1

Nicosia, Cyprus;Mostly sunny;64;45;Mostly cloudy;64;48;SW;6;59%;44%;1

Novosibirsk, Russia;A little snow;-4;-6;Cloudy with flurries;14;10;SW;14;93%;88%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;Partly sunny, milder;53;36;Mostly sunny;58;48;S;4;69%;76%;3

Oslo, Norway;Snow, some ice early;31;30;Periods of snow;33;25;NNW;6;80%;89%;0

Ottawa, Canada;Cloudy and cold;8;1;A little snow;16;4;ESE;8;77%;58%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Some sun, a shower;87;80;Showers;86;78;ESE;10;76%;83%;10

Panama City, Panama;Partly sunny;87;74;A p.m. shower or two;85;75;NW;8;77%;84%;7

Paramaribo, Suriname;Showers and t-storms;84;75;Afternoon showers;85;74;ENE;8;79%;84%;4

Paris, France;Occasional rain;49;45;A little p.m. rain;49;37;W;15;62%;85%;1

Perth, Australia;Tropical rainstorm;76;68;A t-storm in spots;88;71;N;12;70%;73%;11

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Cloudy;92;72;Mainly cloudy;88;74;NNW;6;58%;44%;4

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;An afternoon shower;87;76;A t-storm in spots;90;75;SE;8;76%;72%;6

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Partly sunny, nice;88;70;Partly sunny;89;69;E;5;52%;8%;5

Prague, Czech Republic;Low clouds breaking;36;31;Snow to rain;43;32;SW;13;62%;82%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Increasing clouds;44;23;A little a.m. snow;38;20;NNE;3;79%;51%;1

Quito, Ecuador;Showers, some heavy;60;51;A few showers;63;51;SSE;7;65%;89%;4

Rabat, Morocco;Mostly sunny;58;42;Abundant sunshine;63;43;E;9;66%;0%;3

Recife, Brazil;A shower or two;85;77;A passing shower;86;77;SE;10;67%;80%;10

Reykjavik, Iceland;Snow;32;24;A little p.m. snow;32;29;WNW;16;54%;86%;0

Riga, Latvia;Rather cloudy, cold;23;16;Increasing clouds;25;18;SE;18;56%;65%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Clouds and sun, warm;92;76;Showers and t-storms;92;76;NNE;5;70%;68%;11

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and pleasant;75;45;Plenty of sunshine;70;41;NNE;8;30%;0%;4

Rome, Italy;Partly sunny;55;42;Spotty showers;58;51;SW;8;69%;82%;2

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Low clouds;20;18;Mostly sunny;21;18;SE;11;61%;26%;1

San Francisco, United States;Mostly cloudy;59;54;A little a.m. rain;59;50;N;6;93%;58%;1

San Jose, Costa Rica;Partly sunny;69;64;Rain and drizzle;77;63;ENE;8;70%;79%;8

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Clouds and sun;82;75;A shower or two;82;75;E;11;75%;73%;5

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny;73;59;Partly sunny;74;62;N;8;70%;23%;7

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunny and delightful;80;31;Increasing clouds;72;33;E;5;7%;0%;6

Santiago, Chile;Clearing;78;53;Sunny;82;55;SW;6;49%;10%;12

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Partly sunny;82;70;Partly sunny;81;71;N;8;76%;36%;5

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Mostly sunny;54;39;Spotty showers;59;45;N;4;88%;60%;1

Seattle, United States;Mostly cloudy;57;47;Rain and drizzle;52;44;SSE;8;76%;84%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Periods of sun, mild;48;33;A bit of rain;43;33;NNE;3;59%;55%;1

Shanghai, China;Partly sunny, mild;59;50;Rain and drizzle;57;48;N;7;79%;86%;1

Singapore, Singapore;A shower in the a.m.;84;74;A shower in spots;85;74;NNW;8;78%;66%;5

Sofia, Bulgaria;A little snow;35;27;A shower in the p.m.;41;32;S;4;89%;56%;2

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Showers;82;72;A stray shower;83;73;E;9;75%;66%;5

Stockholm, Sweden;Cloudy;32;30;Breezy with snow;35;30;S;17;78%;88%;0

Sydney, Australia;Breezy with some sun;75;65;Clouds and sun;73;64;S;19;52%;27%;8

Taipei City, Taiwan;Partly sunny, warmer;78;60;Sunny, nice and warm;78;61;S;5;60%;5%;4

Tallinn, Estonia;Mostly cloudy, cold;21;16;Clouds and sun, cold;24;16;SSE;18;53%;1%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Clouds;43;26;A little snow;34;25;WNW;6;95%;87%;1

Tbilisi, Georgia;Partly sunny;36;27;Mostly cloudy;34;28;SE;5;83%;59%;1

Tehran, Iran;Windy this afternoon;54;33;Mostly sunny;45;33;SSE;7;32%;20%;3

Tel Aviv, Israel;Partly sunny;66;55;Sun and clouds;64;55;SW;6;62%;63%;3

Tirana, Albania;Cloudy with showers;53;46;Periods of rain;57;51;SSE;8;68%;88%;1

Tokyo, Japan;Partly sunny;54;36;Partly sunny;55;42;WNW;5;58%;8%;3

Toronto, Canada;Some afternoon snow;24;22;Mostly cloudy;26;17;WSW;11;66%;30%;2

Tripoli, Libya;Becoming cloudy;66;49;Sunny;65;48;W;4;57%;0%;3

Tunis, Tunisia;Becoming cloudy;62;45;Mostly sunny;63;47;WSW;8;71%;3%;3

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Decreasing clouds;5;-23;Sunny and cold;0;-25;SW;7;86%;39%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Cloudy;53;45;Rain and drizzle;48;42;ESE;6;73%;88%;0

Vienna, Austria;Partly sunny;34;27;Rain and snow shower;41;36;SW;6;76%;80%;1

Vientiane, Laos;Decreasing clouds;79;59;Plenty of sunshine;87;61;NE;4;53%;2%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;Turning sunny, cold;19;11;Clouding up;21;15;SSE;18;41%;65%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Turning sunny;27;19;Breezy with snow;33;29;SW;15;78%;89%;0

Wellington, New Zealand;Sunshine and humid;77;65;A morning shower;74;64;NNE;10;72%;58%;5

Yangon, Myanmar;Clouds and sun;85;64;Partly sunny;88;63;SW;4;57%;5%;5

Yerevan, Armenia;Decreasing clouds;37;20;Mostly cloudy;35;20;ESE;2;64%;59%;1

