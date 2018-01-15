Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Monday, January 15, 2018

City/Town, Country;Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (C);Monday's Low Temp (C);Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (C);Tuesday's Low Temp (C);Tuesday's Wind Direction;Tuesday's Wind Speed (KPH);Tuesday's Humidity (%);Tuesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Tuesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A p.m. shower or two;32;25;A shower or two;31;25;SSW;16;74%;72%;8

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Clearing;22;15;Plenty of sun;25;17;NW;20;59%;0%;4

Aleppo, Syria;Mostly sunny;14;3;Clouds and sun;13;5;SW;9;71%;69%;2

Algiers, Algeria;Clouds and sun;15;8;Brilliant sunshine;15;9;SW;11;75%;1%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Breezy with rain;7;4;Cloudy with a shower;6;3;WSW;34;76%;82%;1

Anchorage, United States;Morning snow showers;0;-3;A little snow;3;0;NNE;8;82%;80%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Cooler with flurries;5;-3;Cloudy and colder;0;-5;ENE;10;75%;42%;1

Astana, Kazakhstan;Frigid;-19;-26;Low clouds and cold;-18;-22;SW;14;98%;41%;0

Asuncion, Paraguay;Humid with some sun;29;22;Periods of sun;30;23;NE;6;74%;29%;7

Athens, Greece;Cloudy with a shower;11;8;Spotty showers;15;9;W;10;74%;64%;2

Auckland, New Zealand;Partly sunny;26;20;Spotty showers;24;20;NE;27;62%;82%;9

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and beautiful;19;6;Mainly cloudy;19;6;WNW;14;49%;7%;3

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Showers around;33;23;A shower or t-storm;30;22;E;8;74%;77%;5

Bangalore, India;Sunshine;31;16;Rather cloudy;29;16;ESE;9;50%;9%;7

Bangkok, Thailand;Decreasing clouds;31;19;Partial sunshine;32;20;WNW;7;58%;15%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Partly sunny;13;7;Mostly sunny, breezy;16;10;WSW;23;58%;1%;2

Beijing, China;Cloudy;2;-5;Partly sunny;4;-5;S;9;28%;2%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;Snow showers;1;-4;A little a.m. rain;7;5;SSW;11;73%;84%;1

Berlin, Germany;Inc. clouds;3;1;A touch of rain;6;0;WSW;17;78%;80%;1

Bogota, Colombia;Mostly cloudy;18;6;A little rain;18;8;ESE;9;68%;67%;7

Brasilia, Brazil;A stray thunderstorm;27;18;A t-storm in spots;27;17;SSE;13;65%;70%;13

Bratislava, Slovakia;Low clouds breaking;1;-3;A bit of a.m. snow;3;1;W;13;89%;88%;2

Brussels, Belgium;Periods of rain;8;4;Spotty showers;6;2;WSW;18;71%;84%;1

Bucharest, Romania;A little snow;-3;-6;A little icy mix;0;-3;WSW;7;63%;75%;2

Budapest, Hungary;Mostly cloudy;0;-5;A bit of a.m. snow;2;-1;SW;8;77%;78%;1

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Pleasant and warmer;27;20;Clouds and sun;28;23;ENE;10;67%;44%;11

Bujumbura, Burundi;Plenty of clouds;29;16;Mostly cloudy;30;18;SSE;7;42%;66%;8

Busan, South Korea;Sunny and mild;14;4;Rain;10;6;NNE;6;79%;93%;1

Cairo, Egypt;Mostly sunny;20;9;Partly sunny;20;11;N;13;50%;1%;4

Cape Town, South Africa;Not as warm;22;16;Mostly sunny;28;18;SE;23;51%;0%;11

Caracas, Venezuela;Humid with some sun;27;19;Partly sunny;27;19;E;5;64%;44%;7

Chennai, India;Partly sunny, nice;32;22;Sunshine and nice;31;21;E;7;70%;7%;6

Chicago, United States;A little snow, cold;-3;-11;Snow;-4;-13;WNW;21;72%;68%;1

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Partly sunny, nice;32;22;Mostly sunny, nice;32;21;NE;13;60%;5%;8

Copenhagen, Denmark;Cloudy and breezy;3;2;A little a.m. rain;4;1;SW;16;85%;80%;0

Dakar, Senegal;Mostly sunny;25;18;Mostly sunny, breezy;22;16;NNE;31;64%;0%;6

Dallas, United States;A shower in the p.m.;12;-6;Mostly sunny;-1;-9;NNE;24;36%;12%;3

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Clouds and sun, nice;31;25;Mainly cloudy;31;25;NNE;21;77%;44%;8

Delhi, India;Mostly sunny;22;7;Hazy sunshine;24;7;SE;11;52%;0%;4

Denver, United States;A little snow;-4;-12;Sunny, not as cold;4;-6;SSW;9;39%;1%;3

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Sunshine and nice;23;14;Hazy sun;25;14;NW;9;56%;2%;4

Dili, East Timor;A t-storm in spots;33;23;Brief showers;30;23;SW;7;74%;88%;3

Dublin, Ireland;A shower or two;9;1;Rain and snow shower;4;1;W;35;78%;76%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Decreasing clouds;13;3;Cooler;8;-1;WSW;10;37%;86%;1

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Mostly sunny;14;10;Mostly sunny;16;10;NE;13;71%;0%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;Mostly cloudy;20;16;A morning shower;21;17;ESE;5;86%;54%;1

Harare, Zimbabwe;A t-shower in spots;27;16;A stray t-shower;27;16;ESE;11;59%;58%;13

Havana, Cuba;Some sun;22;18;A shower or two;25;20;NE;20;62%;80%;3

Helsinki, Finland;Low clouds;-5;-7;Partly sunny, windy;-5;-7;SE;32;69%;9%;1

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Some sun returning;30;23;Cloudy and humid;30;23;SSE;6;78%;44%;3

Hong Kong, China;Sunny;21;14;Nice with sunshine;22;14;WNW;8;74%;4%;5

Honolulu, United States;Mostly sunny, nice;28;21;Partly sunny;28;22;NE;22;58%;10%;5

Hyderabad, India;Sunshine, pleasant;32;17;Sunny and beautiful;31;15;ENE;9;39%;2%;6

Islamabad, Pakistan;Mostly sunny;22;5;Hazy sunshine;22;7;NE;6;43%;13%;3

Istanbul, Turkey;Clouds and sun;5;3;A shower or two;9;8;SSW;11;78%;81%;1

Jakarta, Indonesia;Heavy p.m. showers;30;25;Spotty showers;31;25;WSW;18;68%;72%;5

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and pleasant;27;21;Sunny and nice;31;20;N;12;46%;0%;5

Johannesburg, South Africa;A stray t-shower;33;17;Mostly sunny;30;14;NE;12;34%;6%;13

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny and mild;13;-5;Mostly sunny, mild;11;-3;NW;6;24%;6%;3

Karachi, Pakistan;Plenty of sunshine;30;14;Hazy sun;27;17;WSW;13;50%;0%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;Partly sunny;18;3;Sun and some clouds;19;4;SE;7;64%;11%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and pleasant;32;17;Sunny and pleasant;31;15;NNW;24;27%;0%;6

Kiev, Ukraine;Mostly sunny, cold;-4;-12;Partly sunny, cold;-5;-7;SE;12;58%;77%;2

Kingston, Jamaica;A shower or two;30;23;A few showers;30;23;NNE;7;65%;79%;3

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Turning cloudy;33;23;A stray thunderstorm;30;23;W;8;75%;72%;8

Kolkata, India;Nice with sunshine;23;10;Hazy sunshine;23;11;NNE;10;56%;0%;5

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Cloudy;31;23;Showers around;30;23;N;7;78%;81%;4

La Paz, Bolivia;Showers and t-storms;11;5;A t-storm in spots;13;5;E;12;70%;75%;13

Lagos, Nigeria;Partly sunny;31;24;Variable cloudiness;30;24;SW;9;76%;31%;5

Lima, Peru;Turning sunny;25;20;Turning sunny, nice;25;20;SSE;12;71%;44%;11

Lisbon, Portugal;Mostly sunny;13;7;Spotty showers;15;11;N;7;88%;59%;1

London, United Kingdom;Morning rain;10;4;A shower in spots;6;2;WSW;27;69%;67%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Clouds and sun, nice;23;12;More clouds than sun;21;12;ENE;7;56%;2%;3

Luanda, Angola;Decreasing clouds;31;24;Partly sunny, nice;30;24;SW;9;72%;44%;11

Madrid, Spain;Partly sunny;9;0;Partly sunny;12;1;W;7;75%;9%;2

Male, Maldives;Clouds and sun;31;27;Partly sunny;31;27;ENE;18;66%;63%;9

Manaus, Brazil;A thunderstorm;28;23;A morning t-storm;29;23;SE;11;78%;92%;8

Manila, Philippines;Partly sunny;30;24;A morning shower;30;24;E;9;70%;64%;3

Melbourne, Australia;Partly sunny;22;11;Sunny and warmer;27;12;SE;15;54%;0%;11

Mexico City, Mexico;Mostly sunny;21;4;Partly sunny;20;3;NNE;9;28%;3%;6

Miami, United States;Breezy with some sun;22;19;Partly sunny;24;17;NNE;20;60%;55%;2

Minsk, Belarus;Frigid;-9;-13;Turning out cloudy;-8;-11;SE;17;54%;65%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partly sunny;30;24;Mostly sunny;30;24;ENE;21;64%;2%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;Showers around;24;18;Partly sunny;27;19;ENE;10;65%;32%;10

Montreal, Canada;Very cold;-14;-16;A little snow;-9;-13;NNE;0;70%;80%;1

Moscow, Russia;Cloudy;-3;-7;Partial sunshine;-5;-10;SE;11;67%;30%;1

Mumbai, India;Partly sunny;33;22;Hazy sunshine;33;22;NNW;9;50%;0%;5

Nairobi, Kenya;Partly sunny, nice;28;12;Nice with sunshine;29;13;N;13;35%;6%;11

New York, United States;Variable cloudiness;-2;-3;A bit of p.m. snow;3;-1;WNW;9;59%;81%;1

Nicosia, Cyprus;Mostly sunny;18;7;Mostly cloudy;18;9;SW;10;59%;44%;1

Novosibirsk, Russia;A little snow;-20;-21;Cloudy with flurries;-10;-12;SW;23;93%;88%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;Partly sunny, milder;12;2;Mostly sunny;14;9;S;6;69%;76%;3

Oslo, Norway;Snow, some ice early;0;-1;Periods of snow;0;-4;NNW;10;80%;89%;0

Ottawa, Canada;Cloudy and cold;-13;-17;A little snow;-9;-15;ESE;12;77%;58%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Some sun, a shower;31;26;Showers;30;25;ESE;16;76%;83%;10

Panama City, Panama;Partly sunny;31;23;A p.m. shower or two;30;24;NW;12;77%;84%;7

Paramaribo, Suriname;Showers and t-storms;29;24;Afternoon showers;29;23;ENE;12;79%;84%;4

Paris, France;Occasional rain;10;7;A little p.m. rain;9;3;W;25;62%;85%;1

Perth, Australia;Tropical rainstorm;24;20;A t-storm in spots;31;21;N;20;70%;73%;11

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Cloudy;33;22;Mainly cloudy;31;23;NNW;10;58%;44%;4

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;An afternoon shower;30;24;A t-storm in spots;32;24;SE;12;76%;72%;6

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Partly sunny, nice;31;21;Partly sunny;32;21;E;8;52%;8%;5

Prague, Czech Republic;Low clouds breaking;2;-1;Snow to rain;6;0;SW;21;62%;82%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Increasing clouds;7;-5;A little a.m. snow;3;-6;NNE;5;79%;51%;1

Quito, Ecuador;Showers, some heavy;16;11;A few showers;17;11;SSE;11;65%;89%;4

Rabat, Morocco;Mostly sunny;15;5;Abundant sunshine;17;6;E;15;66%;0%;3

Recife, Brazil;A shower or two;30;25;A passing shower;30;25;SE;17;67%;80%;10

Reykjavik, Iceland;Snow;0;-4;A little p.m. snow;0;-2;WNW;26;54%;86%;0

Riga, Latvia;Rather cloudy, cold;-5;-9;Increasing clouds;-4;-8;SE;28;56%;65%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Clouds and sun, warm;33;25;Showers and t-storms;34;25;NNE;9;70%;68%;11

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and pleasant;24;7;Plenty of sunshine;21;5;NNE;12;30%;0%;4

Rome, Italy;Partly sunny;13;6;Spotty showers;14;10;SW;12;69%;82%;2

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Low clouds;-6;-8;Mostly sunny;-6;-8;SE;18;61%;26%;1

San Francisco, United States;Mostly cloudy;15;12;A little a.m. rain;15;10;N;10;93%;58%;1

San Jose, Costa Rica;Partly sunny;21;18;Rain and drizzle;25;17;ENE;12;70%;79%;8

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Clouds and sun;28;24;A shower or two;28;24;E;17;75%;73%;5

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny;23;15;Partly sunny;23;17;N;13;70%;23%;7

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunny and delightful;27;0;Increasing clouds;22;0;E;8;7%;0%;6

Santiago, Chile;Clearing;26;12;Sunny;28;13;SW;9;49%;10%;12

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Partly sunny;28;21;Partly sunny;27;22;N;13;76%;36%;5

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Mostly sunny;12;4;Spotty showers;15;7;N;7;88%;60%;1

Seattle, United States;Mostly cloudy;14;8;Rain and drizzle;11;6;SSE;13;76%;84%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Periods of sun, mild;9;1;A bit of rain;6;1;NNE;4;59%;55%;1

Shanghai, China;Partly sunny, mild;15;10;Rain and drizzle;14;9;N;11;79%;86%;1

Singapore, Singapore;A shower in the a.m.;29;23;A shower in spots;29;24;NNW;13;78%;66%;5

Sofia, Bulgaria;A little snow;1;-3;A shower in the p.m.;5;0;S;7;89%;56%;2

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Showers;28;22;A stray shower;29;23;E;14;75%;66%;5

Stockholm, Sweden;Cloudy;0;-1;Breezy with snow;2;-1;S;27;78%;88%;0

Sydney, Australia;Breezy with some sun;24;18;Clouds and sun;23;18;S;31;52%;27%;8

Taipei City, Taiwan;Partly sunny, warmer;26;16;Sunny, nice and warm;25;16;S;8;60%;5%;4

Tallinn, Estonia;Mostly cloudy, cold;-6;-9;Clouds and sun, cold;-4;-9;SSE;29;53%;1%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Clouds;6;-3;A little snow;1;-4;WNW;10;95%;87%;1

Tbilisi, Georgia;Partly sunny;2;-3;Mostly cloudy;1;-2;SE;8;83%;59%;1

Tehran, Iran;Windy this afternoon;12;1;Mostly sunny;7;1;SSE;12;32%;20%;3

Tel Aviv, Israel;Partly sunny;19;13;Sun and clouds;18;13;SW;9;62%;63%;3

Tirana, Albania;Cloudy with showers;12;8;Periods of rain;14;10;SSE;13;68%;88%;1

Tokyo, Japan;Partly sunny;12;2;Partly sunny;13;5;WNW;8;58%;8%;3

Toronto, Canada;Some afternoon snow;-4;-6;Mostly cloudy;-3;-8;WSW;17;66%;30%;2

Tripoli, Libya;Becoming cloudy;19;9;Sunny;19;9;W;6;57%;0%;3

Tunis, Tunisia;Becoming cloudy;17;7;Mostly sunny;17;8;WSW;13;71%;3%;3

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Decreasing clouds;-15;-30;Sunny and cold;-18;-32;SW;11;86%;39%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Cloudy;12;7;Rain and drizzle;9;5;ESE;9;73%;88%;0

Vienna, Austria;Partly sunny;1;-3;Rain and snow shower;5;2;SW;9;76%;80%;1

Vientiane, Laos;Decreasing clouds;26;15;Plenty of sunshine;31;16;NE;6;53%;2%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;Turning sunny, cold;-7;-12;Clouding up;-6;-10;SSE;29;41%;65%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Turning sunny;-3;-7;Breezy with snow;1;-2;SW;24;78%;89%;0

Wellington, New Zealand;Sunshine and humid;25;18;A morning shower;23;18;NNE;15;72%;58%;5

Yangon, Myanmar;Clouds and sun;30;18;Partly sunny;31;17;SW;7;57%;5%;5

Yerevan, Armenia;Decreasing clouds;3;-6;Mostly cloudy;2;-7;ESE;4;64%;59%;1

