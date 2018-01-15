Tensions in Romania's ruling party ahead of meeting

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Romania's ruling Social Democratic Party will convene to discuss whether to continue to support Premier Mihai Tudose amid a power struggle with the party chairman, who can't be prime minister himself due to a conviction for vote-rigging.

The conflict became public last week after Tudose called on Interior Minister Carmen Dan to resign, accusing her of lying, and she refused. Dan is a close ally of Liviu Dragnea, the powerful party chairman. The party meets later Monday.

Last year, the Social Democrats ousted their own government in a no-confidence vote due to a rift between Dragnea and the previous prime minister, Sorin Grindeanu

The party's deputy general secretary, Codrut Stefanescu, said the latest conflict erupted after "the devil poked his tail" into party business.