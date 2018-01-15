Kohli century keeps India going in 2nd test against SAfrica

India's captain Virat Kohli, right, makes a run after a delivery from South Africa's bowler Lungi Ngidi, during the third day of the second cricket Te
India's captain Virat Kohli, left, runs home safely to avoid a run out, and after celebrates his century, during the third day of the second cricket T
India's captain Virat Kohli, runs to score his century during the third day of the second cricket Test match between South Africa and India at Centuri
India's captain Virat Kohli, back, celebrates his century after a delivery during the third day of the second cricket test match between South Africa
India's batsman Hardik Pandya, leaves the field after dismissed for 15 runs during the third day of the second cricket test match between South Africa
India's captain Virat Kohli, celebrates his century during the third day of the second cricket Test match between South Africa and India at Centurion
CENTURION, South Africa (AP) — Virat Kohli's 141 not out carried India to 287-8 in its first innings in the second test on Monday, bringing his team within sight of South Africa's 335.
Kohli registered a 21st test century, the standout performance for India as it tries to stay in the test and the series. India trails 1-0 in the three-test contest and, despite Kohli's fight, was still 48 behind at SuperSport Park.
India lost Hardik Pandya for 15 to a run out early on the third day, with Pandya beaten by a throw from Vernon Philander because he carelessly didn't ground his bat as he crossed the crease.
Kohli did get support from Ravichandran Ashwin, who made 38 in a partnership of 71 with Kohli for the seventh wicket.
Ashwin and Mohammed Sami (1) fell in quick succession just before lunch.