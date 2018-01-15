Physical education teacher tops women’s domestic field at Taiwan’s Kinmen Marathon

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)—A 46-year-old physical education teacher ran her personal best of 3:02:31 to top the women’s domestic field at the 2018 Kinmen Marathon on Sunday, becoming the oldest domestic champion in the event’s history.

Ho Ching-yen (何慶燕), a physical education teacher at Tainan Municipal Jiali Junior High School and used to be a basketball player, took up running after her friends introduced her to the sport a little more than four years ago. Since then, she has run many races.

As she has to joggle between family life and work life, her training time is limited. She was thrilled after reaching a new personal best time at the Kinmen marathon and said, “I am 46 years old, and I made it. I am so happy to be able to run like this.”

Ho was the third place in the overall women’s filed, behind the overall women’s champion Kenyan runner Teclah CHEBT (2:52:19) and China’s Sun Wei-wei (孫偉偉)(2:58:33).